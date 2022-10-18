CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 12-day high as oil prices fall

Loonie touches its strongest since Oct. 6 at 1.3658

Canadian housing starts rise 11% in September

Price of U.S. oil falls 1.9%

Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency pulling back from its highest level in nearly two weeks as lower oil prices offset improvement in investor sentiment.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3710 to the greenback, or 72.94 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.3658.

Global equity markets.WORLD rose in a revival of risk appetite that analysts attributed to the turnaround in British fiscal policy.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be responsive to fluctuations in investor sentiment.

U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 were down 1.9% at $83.84 a barrel as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand.

In domestic data, housing starts climbed 11% in September from August, posting their highest level in 10 months.

Canadian inflation data for September, due on Wednesday, could provide clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

Business sentiment has softened in Canada and most firms now think a recession is likely, a BoC survey showed on Monday, but inflation expectations remain high, leaving the central bank little choice but to continue raising rates.

Money markets expect the BoC to raise interest rates by at least another 50 basis points at a policy decision next week. 0#BOCWATCH

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 4.8 basis points to 3.375%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

