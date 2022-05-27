CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts second straight weekly gain on rising risk appetite
(Adds details on activity; updates prices)
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2729
* Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5%
* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, and posted its second straight weekly gain as recent volatility in global financial markets continued to subside.
The loonie
"The risk mood is clearly a big driver of the CAD's performance but firm commodities and modestly supportive (interest rate) spreads are perhaps adding to CAD tailwinds," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
U.S. stock market benchmark the S&P 500 index was set for its best weekly gain since mid-March as upbeat earnings, strength in consumer spending and signs of inflation peaking eased worries about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.
Oil
Gains for the loonie came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision next Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hike by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting to tackle soaring inflation.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears