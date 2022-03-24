CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts longest win streak in 6 years as VIX tumbles 8%

(Adds strategists' quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, notching its eighth straight day of gains, as Wall Street rallied and domestic attention shifted to an upcoming speech by a senior Bank of Canada policymaker.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2535 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2510.

The currency's winning streak of eight days was the longest since August 2016.

"The key drag on the CAD's performance in the earlier stages of the Russian attack on Ukraine was higher equity market volatility," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

"With equity markets more comfortable — for now — with the global risk backdrop, we expect fundamental drivers to support a stronger CAD in the coming weeks."

U.S. stocks rose and the VIX index , a key measure of expected equity market volatility, declined 8% even as the war in Ukraine dragged on.

The Scotiabank strategists expect the loonie to strengthen to the 1.24-to-1.2450 area "fairly quickly."

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki is due to speak on Friday on monetary policy to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates nearly 200 basis points further this year after it hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.25% lower at $112.34 a barrel as EU countries remained divided on whether to sanction Russian oil and gas directly.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 6.9 basis points to 2.386%, stopping short of the three-year peak of 2.443% it touched during Wednesday's session. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

