CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 6-day high as inflation data bolsters rate hike bets

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showing a 30-year high for inflation supported the case for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike at a policy decision next week.

Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to 4.8% in December, led by higher prices for food, vehicles and shelter, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures increased to 2.9% from 2.7%.

"The increase in the core metrics does catch my eye," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. "This probably does incrementally ratchet up pressure on the BoC to start lifting rates sooner rather than later."

Despite the prospect of slower economic growth due to the spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant, money markets see about a 70% chance that Canada's central bank will hike at the Jan. 26 announcement. It would be the first hike since October 2018.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2488 to the greenback, or 80.08 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since last Thursday at 1.2451.

Separate data showed Canadian wholesale trade rising 3.5% in November from October, overcoming the impact of severe flooding and transportation disruptions in British Columbia that month.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.8% higher at $86.96 a barrel after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about the supply outlook.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.5 basis points to 1.865%, after earlier touching its highest level since March 2019 at 1.905%.

