CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches up 6-day high as U.S. inflation pressures ease
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
* Touches its strongest since last Thursday at 1.2819
* Price of U.S. oil steadies at $90.54 a barrel
* Canadian bond yields tumble across much of a steeper curve
TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped to its highest level in nearly one week against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors cheered data showing an easing of U.S. inflation pressures.
U.S. stock index futures rallied and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after consumer prices rose at a slower than expected annual pace in July, leading to reduced bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.
Investors have worried that a rapid pace of central bank tightening could derail global economic activity. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for growth.
Oil recouped its earlier decline as the prospect of less aggressive Fed tightening offset expectations that Druzhba pipeline flows will resume shortly.
U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields tumbled across much of a
steeper curve as U.S. Treasury yields moved sharply lower. The
2-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.