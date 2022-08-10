CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches up 6-day high as U.S. inflation pressures ease

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest since last Thursday at 1.2819

* Price of U.S. oil steadies at $90.54 a barrel

* Canadian bond yields tumble across much of a steeper curve

TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped to its highest level in nearly one week against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors cheered data showing an easing of U.S. inflation pressures.

U.S. stock index futures rallied and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after consumer prices rose at a slower than expected annual pace in July, leading to reduced bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Investors have worried that a rapid pace of central bank tightening could derail global economic activity. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for growth.

Oil recouped its earlier decline as the prospect of less aggressive Fed tightening offset expectations that Druzhba pipeline flows will resume shortly.

U.S. crude prices were little changed at $90.54 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2833 to the greenback, or 77.92 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest since last Thursday at 1.2819.

Canadian government bond yields tumbled across much of a steeper curve as U.S. Treasury yields moved sharply lower. The 2-year was down 16.4 basis points at 3.108%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

