CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches one-week high ahead of Jackson Hole symposium

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback broadly fell and despite a preliminary domestic estimate showing a drop in factory sales last month.

The U.S. dollar's recent rally against a basket of major currencies ran out of steam ahead of a speech on Friday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming.

Investors have also been bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation.

"It seems that many market participants had the same thing in mind, cut dollar longs before the Jackson Hole gathering," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on the prospect that the OPEC+ producer group could curb oil supplies. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $95.14 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2940 to the greenback, or 77.28 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Aug. 18 at 1.2896.

Canadian factory sales likely fell 0.9% in July from June, largely driven by decreases in the petroleum and coal product and primary metal industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

Separate data showed that payroll employment rose by 114,600 in June, led by gains in the services-producing sector, while average weekly earnings increased at an annual rate of 3.5% after rising 2.5% in June.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 10-year was up 1.6 basis points at 3.112%, after touching on Wednesday its highest intraday level in nearly five weeks at 3.129%.

