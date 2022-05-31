CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near multi-week high as EU bans Russian oil
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2653 to 1.2686
* Canadian economy grows 3.1% in the first quarter
* Price of U.S. oil rises 3.4%
* Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve
TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices climbed and domestic data showed the economy expanding less robustly than expected in the first quarter.
The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, below analyst predictions of 5.4% but in line with the Bank of Canada's forecast of 3.0%, Statistics Canada data showed.
Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest
rates by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a
policy announcement on Wednesday in an effort to cool inflation.
The Canadian dollar
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a bull run after the EU agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions.
U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year