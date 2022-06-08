CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 7-week high as bond yields climb
* Price of U.S. oil rises 0.6%
* Canadian 10-year yield touches an 11-year high
TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding near its strongest level in nearly seven weeks, as bond yields climbed further ahead of key macro events over the coming days.
The loonie
Investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. CPI data on Friday.
Canada's employment report for May is also due on Friday, which could help guide expectations for the pace of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.
Last week, the central bank hiked its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time to tackle soaring inflation.
Prices in Canada are rising at their quickest pace in 31 years, but that is not yet feeding in to a wage spiral, Canada's budgetary watchdog said on Tuesday, with inflation still expected to return to target in coming years.
Oil
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.