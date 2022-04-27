CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 6-week low as risk aversion lingers
(Adds details throughout; updates prices)
* Touches its weakest level since March 15 at 1.2854
* Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding near its weakest level in more than six weeks, as investors grew more worried that Europe's economy could tip into recession.
The loonie
Risk aversion is "the primary driver" of the Canadian dollar right now, Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
The safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket
of major currencies as Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria
and Poland. Moscow's move took direct aim at European economies
as well as adding to recent pressure on the euro
Gains on Wall Street were modest following a steep drop the day before, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.3% higher at $102.02 a barrel.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are due to testify to a Senate finance committee at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT).
On Monday, Macklem said the Canadian central bank will likely consider another half-percentage-point interest rate increase at its next policy review on June 1.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.