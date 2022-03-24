CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 2-month high as Wall Street rebounds

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2547 to 1.2586

* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.9%

* Canadian 10-year yield rises 9.5 basis points

TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, approaching a two-month peak, as equity markets climbed and domestic attention shifted to an upcoming speech by a senior Bank of Canada policymaker.

Technology stocks lifted U.S. stock indexes after a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki is due on Friday to speak on households and monetary policy to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates nearly 200 basis points further this year after it hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.1% at 1.2550 to the greenback, or 79.68 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2547 to 1.2586. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2540.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 1.9% at $112.73 a barrel, giving back some of Wednesday's rally.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 9.5 basis points to 2.412%, moving closer to the three-year peak of 2.443% it touched during Wednesday's session. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.