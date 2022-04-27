CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 6-week low amid European energy supply uncertainty

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback

* Touches its weakest level since March 15 at 1.2847

* Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6%

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday weakened to its lowest level in more than six weeks against its safe-haven U.S. counterpart, as investors grew more worried that Europe's economy could tip into recession.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Moscow's move took direct aim at European economies as well as adding to recent pressure on the euro and equity markets globally .

For the Canadian dollar, "the primary driver right now is risk aversion," Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the currency tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.6% at $101.10 a barrel as lingering concerns about Asian coronavirus lockdowns added to worries about economic growth.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2840 to the greenback, or 77.88 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since March 15 at 1.2847. It left the currency on course for its fifth straight day of declines, which would be its longest losing streak since December 2021.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are due to testify to a Senate finance committee at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT).

On Monday, Macklem said the Canadian central bank will likely consider another half-percentage-point interest rate increase at its next policy review on June 1.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.738%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

