US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-year low as U.S. inflation data spooks investors

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two years against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday and bond yields jumped as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered bets for additional tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since May 2020 at 1.3977

Price of U.S. oil falls 1%

2-year yield touches a 15-year high at 4.186%

TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two years against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday and bond yields jumped as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered bets for additional tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Stocks globally .WORLD fell as U.S consumer prices increased 8.2% in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

Investors worry that aggressive tightening could tip some major economies into recession. That's an outcome that could pressure commodity-linked currencies such as the loonie.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell 1% to $86.40 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.6% lower at 1.39, after touching its weakest level since May 2020 at 1.3977.

The Bank of Canada has also been raising interest rates at a rapid pace to subdue inflation. Money markets expect the central bank to hike a further 50 basis points at the next policy announcement on Oct. 26 and to then lift rates to a peak of about 4.30% next year. 0#BOCWATCH

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a more deeply inverted yield curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR touched its highest level since October 2007 at 4.186% before dipping to 4.130%, up 9 basis points on the day, while the 10-year was up 1.8 basis points at 3.442%.

The Bank of Canada is due to conduct a 2-year auction later in the day, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular