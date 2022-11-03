CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low as Fed outlook weighs on sentiment

Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since Oct. 21 at 1.3808

Canada's trade surplus widens in September

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to a higher end-point, while domestic data showed a wider trade surplus.

Equity markets globally .WORLD fell and the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was "very premature" to think about pausing rate hikes, and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Money markets expect the Fed to lift its benchmark rate to a peak of 5.125% next year. 0#FEDWATCH

Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$1.1 billion ($827.4 million) in September as exports and imports both rose, with the values impacted by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar.

The currency CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3765 versus the greenback, or 72.65 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since Oct. 21 at 1.3808. Since August, it has weakened 7.6%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped on Thursday as a rise in U.S. interest rates lifted the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.1% at $88.08 a barrel.

Canada's government will outline its new fiscal forecasts and update its spending plans later in the day against the backdrop of a stalling economy brought on by a steep rise in interest rates.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR rose 4.6 basis points to 3.995%, while it traded a further 8.7 basis points below the equivalent U.S. rate to a gap of nearly 71 basis points, its widest since May 2019.

