CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives back prior day's rally ahead of Fed minutes
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2828 to 1.2918
* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.1%
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving back all of the previous day's gains, as oil held near a six-month low and attention turned to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies and U.S. stock index futures declined ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed's July meeting, which could give clues about the pace of further interest rate hikes.
U.S. crude
The Canadian dollar
Other commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian
and New Zealand dollars
The loonie had rallied on Tuesday as investors raised bets on another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month after domestic data showed rising underlying inflation pressures.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
