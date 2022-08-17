CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives back prior day's rally ahead of Fed minutes

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2828 to 1.2918

* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.1%

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving back all of the previous day's gains, as oil held near a six-month low and attention turned to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies and U.S. stock index futures declined ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed's July meeting, which could give clues about the pace of further interest rate hikes.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% at $86.62 a barrel but traded near the lowest level since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as concerns about the prospect of a global recession overshadowed a report showing lower U.S. crude and gasoline stocks.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2907 to the greenback, or 77.48 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2828 to 1.2918.

Other commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars , also lost ground even as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3%.

The loonie had rallied on Tuesday as investors raised bets on another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month after domestic data showed rising underlying inflation pressures.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 6.4 basis points to 2.817%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Holmes) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.