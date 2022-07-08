CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as wage jump adds to high inflation concerns

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback

* Unemployment rate falls to a new record low of 4.9%

* Price of U.S. oil increases 1.8%

* Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as oil prices rose and domestic jobs data showed an acceleration in wages that supported expectations for a supersized interest rate hike next week by the Bank of Canada.

The Canadian economy lost 43,200 jobs in June, missing expectations of a 23,500 gain, Statistics Canada data showed.

But the unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 4.9% as fewer Canadians looked for work and average hourly wages rose 5.2% year-over-year, up from 3.9% in May.

The jump in wages "will only add to concerns at the Bank of Canada that high inflation rates won't ease significantly enough without additional aggressive interest rate hikes," Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at RBC Economics, said in a note.

Money markets have fully priced in a three-quarter-percentage-point rate increase by the BoC this coming Wednesday, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of another big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some of this week's decline, which was driven by concern over a potential recession outweighing tight global supplies.

U.S. crude prices rose 1.8% to $104.60 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2941 to the greenback, or 77.27 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2940 to 1.3034. For the week, it was on track to decline 0.5%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield touched its highest since June 30 at 3.306% before dipping slightly to 3.289%, up 7.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

