CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as U.S. inflation pressures show signs of easing

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 15, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback

Touches its strongest since Sept. 20 at 1.3227

Canadian wholesale trade rises 0.1% in September

Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in eight weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the greenback broadly declined and domestic data showed a surprise increase for wholesale trade in September.

The U.S. dollar .DXY fell against a basket of major currencies and U.S. stock index futures rallied as data showed that U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October, providing further evidence that inflation was starting to subside.

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.1% in September from August, beating expectations for a 0.2% decline, helped by higher sales of pharmaceutical products, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Separate data showed that manufacturing sales were unchanged in September from August, an outcome that was also stronger than expected.

Canada's inflation data for October is awaited by investors on Wednesday for clues as to whether the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at its next policy announcement on Dec. 7. 0#BOCWATCH

The central bank tightened by 50 basis points last month, lifting rates to a 14-year high of 3.75%, but it has opened the door to a smaller hike.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3270 to the greenback, or 75.36 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Sept. 20 at 1.3227.

One negative for the currency was pressure on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.1% at $84.92 a barrel as rising COVID-19 cases in China heightened fears of lower fuel consumption.

Canadian bond yields were lower across a more deeply inverted curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 5.2 basis points to 3.107%, and was trading 1.5 basis points further below the 2-year rate at a gap of 72.5 basis points.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

