CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as retail sales data supports rate hike bets
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
* Retail sales rise 0.9% in April
* Price of U.S. oil increases 1.8%
* Canadian bond yields move higher across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, extending its recovery from a 19-month low, as oil prices rose and retail sales data pointed to domestic economic strength.
The loonie
Canadian retail sales rose 0.9% in April, beating forecasts of a 0.8% gain and including higher volumes. A preliminary estimate showed that sales were up 1.6% in May.
"With today's figures suggesting that demand within the economy remains strong ... the Bank of Canada will remain on track to hike aggressively to try and reduce excess demand," Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
Money markets see about a 75% chance that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point next month, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.
Investors have worried that aggressive tightening by central banks globally could derail economic growth.
Still, world stocks rose on Tuesday, extending their
recovery from last week's sharp sell-off, while the price of
oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by high summer
fuel demand. U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.