CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as investors eye potential 50 basis points rate hike

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened versus the greenback on Monday, as oil prices rose and investors stuck to bets that the Bank of Canada would push through a rare upsized interest rate hike next week after a business survey showing intense capacity pressures.

A record number of Canadian businesses are facing capacity pressures amid intense labor shortages and ongoing supply chain difficulties, with many expecting significant wage and input price growth, the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey showed. [nL2N2W2151

With inflation at a 30-year high, money markets see a 70% chance that Canada's central bank will hike interest rates by half a percentage point in a policy announcement on April 13. The central bank has not hiked by that magnitude since May 2000.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points at its May 3-4 policy meeting.

"In the currency game ... the Fed and the Bank of Canada are netting each other out in terms of interest rates," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

The price of crude oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 4% higher at $103.28 a barrel as mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine increased pressure on European countries to impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.3% at 1.2482 to the greenback, or 80.12 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2469 to 1.2528.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the currency, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up about half a basis point at 2.442%. Last Tuesday, it touched its highest level in more than three years at 2.607%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

