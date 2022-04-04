CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as investors eye potential 50 basis points rate hike
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against greenback
* Price of U.S. oil increases 4%
* Canadian building permit values jump 21.0% in February
* Canadian bond yields ease across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened versus the greenback on Monday, as oil prices rose and investors stuck to bets that the Bank of Canada would push through a rare upsized interest rate hike next week after a business survey showing intense capacity pressures.
A record number of Canadian businesses are facing capacity pressures amid intense labor shortages and ongoing supply chain difficulties, with many expecting significant wage and input price growth, the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey showed. [nL2N2W2151
"In the currency game ... the Fed and the Bank of Canada are netting each other out in terms of interest rates," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.
Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the currency, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
