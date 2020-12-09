CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as Bank of Canada skips chance to talk down the currency

(Adds economist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar advances 0.2% against the greenback

* Bank of Canada leaves its key interest rate unchanged

* Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7%

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada gave less attention to recent gains for the currency than some investors expected, but the loonie's advance was capped by lower oil prices.

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing, in a regular rate decision statement. [nL1N2IP1I7

"The recent strength in the Canadian dollar didn't get much attention, other than to say that it was the result of the broad based weakness in the U.S. dollar, Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

"The lack of a stronger callout could be seen as the Bank acknowledging that there's not a lot it can do to weaken the currency in the current environment."

Last Friday, the greenback fell to its lowest in more than two and a half years against a basket of major currencies as optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost the global economy next year reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2793 to the greenback, or 78.17 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2769 to 1.2822. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2763.

U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.7% to $45.27 a barrel after data showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories last week, while Wall Street held near record highs as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2 basis points at 0.761%. On Monday, it touched a three-week high intraday at 0.810%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.