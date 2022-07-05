CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls more than 1% as risk-off sentiment sweeps markets
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday and was on track for its biggest decline in nearly four weeks, as worries about the global economic outlook weighed on investor sentiment.
"A solid bout of risk-off sentiment is sweeping through asset classes this morning," Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, said in a note.
"CAD and shorter-term rates continue to ignore the BoC's twin business and consumer surveys that came out yesterday."
Consumer inflation expectations surged in Canada, hitting fresh highs in the short-term and up "significantly" over the long-term, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday, bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point interest rate increase at a policy decision next week.
Data on Tuesday showed that the value of Canadian building permits rose by 2.3% in May from April.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing demand outweighed supply disruption fears.
