CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls by most in one month as greenback rallies
(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
* Canadian dollar weakens 1% against the greenback
* Touches its weakest since last Monday at 1.2934
* Price of U.S. oil settles 2.9% lower
* Canadian bond yields ease across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar posted its biggest decline in more than one month against the greenback on Monday, as investors rushed back into the safe-haven U.S. currency following a period of weakness and ahead of a key domestic inflation report this week.
The loonie
"What we are seeing is broadbased U.S. dollar strength after about a month of weakness," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC.
The greenback bounced after a batch of disappointing Chinese data bolstered global recession worries.
Commodity-linked currencies were particularly hard-hit, with
the Australian and New Zealand dollars
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil.
U.S. crude oil futures
In domestic data, average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.
The Bank of Canada is expected to lift interest rates further next month despite data due on Tuesday that is expected to show Canada's annual rate of inflation easing in July from a multi-decade high of 8.1% in June.
"I think that the central banks are going to proceed with their tightening come hell or high water," Chandler said. "They are more worried about inflation than they are about recession."
Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting