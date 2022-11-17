CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as uncertain U.S. rate outlook weighs on sentiment

Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

Trades in a range of 1.3306 to 1.3401

Price of U.S. oil falls 1.6%

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell and the greenback clawed back some recent declines against a basket of major currencies.

The U.S. dollar.DXY rose after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday tempered investor hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Bond yields also climbed and equity markets globally .WORLD lost ground, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by easing geopolitical tensions and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.6% at $84.22 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= weakened 0.4% to 1.3380 per greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.3306 to 1.3401. It has pulled back from an eight-week high on Tuesday at 1.3325.

The decline for the loonie follows data on Wednesday that showed Canada's annual inflation rate held steady in October, leaving markets betting on a smaller interest rate hike at the Bank of Canada's next meeting.

Money markets see a 70% chance that the BoC would raise rates by 25 basis points on Dec. 7 rather than the 50 basis points increment that the central bank decided on last month. 0#BOCWATCH

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 3.099% after touching on Wednesday its lowest intraday level in six weeks at 3.036%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)

