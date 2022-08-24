CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as greenback reasserts its broader dominance

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback

* Flash estimate shows wholesale trade falling 0.6% in July

* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6%

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback broadly rallied and preliminary domestic data showed wholesale trade falling in July.

The U.S. dollar approached recent highs against a basket of major currencies after it was pressured on Tuesday by disappointing U.S. business activity data that could raise prospects of the Federal Reserve dialing back its hawkish stance.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming on Friday.

"The broader USD tone is really shaping CAD movement at the moment," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.30 to the greenback, or 76.92 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.2954 to 1.3015. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest intraday level in nearly six weeks at 1.3063.

Canadian wholesale trade likely fell 0.6% in July from June, dragged by lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, Statistics Canada said.

The data adds to recent evidence showing a cooling of economic growth in the third quarter.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.6% at $94.33 a barrel, supported by Saudi Arabia's suggestion this week that OPEC could consider cutting output to support prices.

