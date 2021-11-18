CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as global inflation outlook in focus

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2627 to 1.2594

By John McCrank

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended its losses versus its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, touching a six-week low, after oil prices slid and inflation figures came in as expected a day earlier, in contrast to upside surprises in other countries.

At 9:25AM EST (1425 GMT), the loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2615 to the greenback, or 79.27 U.S. cents, having earlier touched its weakest level since Oct. 6 at 1.2627.

"The previous tailwinds for the loonie rally have recently switched," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

The Canadian dollar slumped on Tuesday after domestic data showed inflation rising at 4.7% in October, which was spot on market expectations.

"In normal times, when you've got 4%-plus inflation it would be quite positive for a currency," said Harvey. "But it came in at a time when G10 inflation is surprising to the upside consistently, whether it's the U.S., the UK or just globally, so the idea that Canadian inflation came in as expected was actually a bit of a weight on Canadian front-end bond yields."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was also a drag, having slid to six-week lows after China said it was moving to tap reserves, before reversing its losses.

China's move followed a Reuters report that the United States was asking large consuming nations to consider a stockpile release to lower prices as inflationary pressures, driven in part by surging energy prices, start to produce a political backlash.

Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3%, higher at $80.51 a barrel, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Oct. 7 at $79.28.

