CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as China's COVID curbs pressure oil prices

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices tumbled, while Canada's yield curve inverted further ahead of an expected oversized interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was down 0.2% at 1.3029 to the greenback, or 76.75 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2992 to 1.3050.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell sharply on demand-sapping COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and fears of a global economic slowdown.

U.S. crude prices were down 4.5% at $99.38 a barrel, while stock markets globally also fell and the euro sank to within a whisker of parity with the U.S. dollar. The prospect of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide unnerved investors.

Investors are bracing for U.S. inflation data on Wednesday that could help guide expectations for further aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Also on Wednesday, the BoC is expected to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.

Some strategists say that there is a chance the central bank moves even more aggressively, hiking by 100 basis points.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield eased 7.2 basis points to 3.172%, leaving it about 1 basis point further below the 2-year yield at a gap of 4.4 basis points in favor of the shorter-dated bond.

It is the first time since March 2020 that Canada's curve has inverted, a phenomenon that some investors see as signaling recession risks ahead. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

