CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends weekly gain as Canada's economy adds jobs

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to this week's gains, as oil prices rose and data showed Canada's economy adding jobs for the first time in four months.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3690 to the greenback, or 73.05 U.S. cents. For the week, it was up 1% after hitting last Friday its weakest intraday level in more than two years at 1.3838.

The Canadian economy added 21,100 jobs in September, in line with forecasts and ending a three-month streak of losses, while the jobless rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4%.

Money markets stuck with bets for the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates by a further 50 basis points at its next policy announcement on Oct. 26, with investors expecting the policy rate to peak at about 4.25% in the coming months. 0#BOCWATCH

That compares to the 4% terminal rate that was expected before hawkish comments on Thursday by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

The price of oil, one of Canada's exports, was supported by the OPEC+ decision on Wednesday to make its largest supply cut since 2020 despite concern about recession and rising interest rates. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 were up 2.4% at $90.56 a barrel1.

Capping gains for the loonie were gains for the U.S. dollar .DXY against a basket of major currencies and losses on Wall Street as solid U.S. job growth gave more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since June 28 at 3.385% before dipping slightly to 3.377%, up 6.9 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

