CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends its weekly gain as U.S. inflation eases

TORONTO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed some easing of U.S. inflation and ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2910 to the greenback, or 77.46 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.2905 to 1.2959.

On Thursday, it touched its strongest in one week at 1.2893. For the week, it was on track to advance 0.6%.

U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July, but inflation eased considerably, which could give the Fed room to scale back its aggressive interest rate increases.

If "raise and hold" sounds like a poker strategy, that may in fact sum up the all-in approach to fighting inflation that Powell is expected to lay out in a speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference that is due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

Money markets expect both the Fed and the Bank of Canada to hike by at least 50 basis points next month and for policy rates to peak between 3.75% and 4% next year.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, seesawed following a sharp decline the previous day. U.S. crude prices were down 0.2% at $92.30 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 3.3 basis points to 3.047%, after touching on Wednesday its highest in nearly five weeks at 3.129%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

