CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends its weekly gain as U.S. inflation eases
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
* For the week, the currency was on track to advance 0.6%.
* Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
TORONTO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed some easing of U.S. inflation and ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The loonie
On Thursday, it touched its strongest in one week at 1.2893. For the week, it was on track to advance 0.6%.
U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July, but inflation eased considerably, which could give the Fed room to scale back its aggressive interest rate increases.
If "raise and hold" sounds like a poker strategy, that may in fact sum up the all-in approach to fighting inflation that Powell is expected to lay out in a speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference that is due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
Money markets expect both the Fed and the Bank of Canada to hike by at least 50 basis points next month and for policy rates to peak between 3.75% and 4% next year.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major
exports, seesawed following a sharp decline the previous day.
U.S. crude
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve. The 10-year
