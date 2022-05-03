CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges up ahead of potential clues on BoC rate hike outlook

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2837 to 1.2893

* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.3%

* Canadian bond yields ease across curve

TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies and domestic attention turned to a speech by a senior Bank of Canada official.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.3% at 1.2840 to the greenback, or 77.88 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2837 to 1.2893. On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest level in more than four months at 1.2913.

The U.S. dollar fell ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The currency has been on a tear in recent days as investors positioned themselves for an expected half-percentage-point interest rate increase by the Fed on Wednesday to cool inflation.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to raise rates by half a percentage point at its next policy decision, which is due on June 1.

Its senior deputy governor, Carolyn Rogers, may offer some guidance on the central bank's latest thinking when she speaks about the Bank of Canada's operational independence on Tuesday. Her remarks are due to be published at 12:30 EDT (1630 GMT).

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as concerns about the demand outlook due to prolonged COVID lockdowns in China outweighed support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.3% at $103.82 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.7 basis points to 2.923%, after touching on Monday its highest level in nearly 11 years at 2.965%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.