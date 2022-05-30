CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 5-week high as current account surplus grows
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
* Touches its strongest since April 22
* Canada's current account surplus grows to C$5.0 billion
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, adding to recent gains, as easing COVID restrictions in China bolstered investor sentiment and data showed Canada posting the widest current account surplus in nearly 14 years.
World share markets was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after news that Shanghai authorities would from Wednesday cancel many restrictions on businesses.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy.
Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports.
U.S. crude
Canada's current account surplus grew to C$5.0 billion in the first quarter from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008.
Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide
expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money
markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by
half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy
decision on Wednesday.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year