CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 3-week high ahead of expected BoC rate hike

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and investors braced for another supersized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The BoC is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a fresh 14-year high of 4%, as stubbornly broad and persistent inflation outweighs worries that the rapid pace of tightening will trigger a recession.

The rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by supply concerns and pressure on the U.S. dollar.DXY after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 1.3% to $86.44 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3565 to the greenback, or 73.72 U.S. cents. Earlier in the session, it touched its strongest level since Oct. 5 at 1.3509.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a more deeply inverted curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 3.6 basis points to 3.454%, which left it 1.4 basis points further below the 2-year rate at a gap of roughly 69 basis points.

