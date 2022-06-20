CANADA FX DEBT-C$ claws back some recent losses ahead of inflation data
* Canadian dollar firms 0.2% against the greenback
* Trades in a range of 1.2979 to 1.3038
* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7%
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the recent selloff in risk-sensitive assets paused and ahead of domestic data this week that could show inflation climbing to a new multi-decade high.
"The CAD has recently suffered from a steep deterioration in risk sentiment in markets amid building recession fears and unpredictability over the Fed's (U.S. Federal Reserve) future policy path," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
Stock markets chalked up modest gains after last week's hefty losses as investors braced for a host of Fed speakers this week, where they could underline a commitment to fight inflation whatever rate pain required.
Wall Street was closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
Canada's consumer price index data for May, due on Wednesday, is expected to show inflation climbing to 7.4%.
"Elevated inflation and concerns over unmoored inflation expectations combined with a strong economy should prompt the BoC to increase its overnight rate by 75 bps (basis points) at its July meeting," the Scotiabank strategists said.
three-quarter-percentage-point rate increase.
