News & Insights

US Markets
RY

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as investors eye risk of 'dovish' Bank of Canada

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 04, 2024 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors awaited an interest rate decision this week by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3575 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.66 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3546 to 1.3583. Last Wednesday, it touched a 2-1/2-month low at 1.3605.

Investors are looking "for more details on the interest rate path of the BoC," Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc, said in a note.

A dovish statement from the central bank could weigh on the Canadian dollar, Richardson added.

Money markets expect the Canadian central bank to leave its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% on Wednesday but to then begin an easing cycle in April or June as the domestic economy slows and inflation cools. 0#BOCWATCH

Data due on Friday is expected to show the economy adding 20,000 jobs in February, which would be a slower pace than in January.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as demand headwinds counterbalanced a widely expected extension of voluntary output cuts through the middle of the year by the OPEC+ producer group. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.5% lower at $78.74 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields moved higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 2.7 basis points at 3.455% after touching on Friday its lowest intraday level in three weeks at 3.423%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.