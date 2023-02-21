US Markets
RY

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as inflation data cools BoC rate hike bets

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 21, 2023 — 09:43 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against greenback

Canada's annual inflation rate eases to 5.9% in January

Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8%

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors dialed back bets on additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada following softer-than-expected domestic inflation data.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to an annual rate of 5.9% in January from 6.3% in December, Statistics Canada data showed. Analysts had expected inflation to slow to 6.1%.

Money markets now see a roughly 80% chance that the BoC will raise interest rates again this year after having fully discounted such a move before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

Last month, the central bank signaled a pause in its tightening campaign after raising its benchmark rate to a 15-year high of 4.50%.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at 1.35 to the greenback, or 74.07 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3442 to 1.3507. On Friday, the currency touched a six-week intraday low at 1.3537.

The loonie fell as equity markets globally slumped and the U.S. dollar.DXY gained ground against a basket of major currencies.

The price of oil CLc1, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.8% at $76.97 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds following stronger-than-expected business activity data in the euro zone.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since Nov. 10 at 3.400% before dipping to 3.374%, up 8 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.