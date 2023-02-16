CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens ahead of Macklem comments as equity markets fall

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against greenback

Hits six-day low at 1.3451

Ten-year yield near seven-week high at 3.315%

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as U.S. economic data rattled investors, while Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem prepared to make an appearance before a parliamentary committee.

U.S. stock indexes fell and the U.S. dollar .DXY rose against a basket of major currencies as the economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would stick to its hawkish monetary policy for longer than previously expected.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, offering more evidence of the economy's resilience despite tighter monetary policy, and monthly producer prices accelerated in January.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3435 to the greenback, or 74.43 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Friday at 1.3451.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are due to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

The Canadian central bank has signaled a pause in its interest rate hiking campaign, but investors are betting on additional tightening after last week's blockbuster employment report. 0#BOCWATCH

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 prices were up 0.5% to $79.01 a barrel as hopes for a Chinese demand recovery offset a large build in U.S. crude inventories. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since Dec. 30 at 3.315% before dipping to 3.289%, up 2.6 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.