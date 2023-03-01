CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as Canadian factory activity accelerates

Canadian dollar gains 0.3% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since Friday at 1.3659

Price of U.S. oil falls 0.4%

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, recovering from an earlier five-day low, as investors weighed mixed economic signals globally and domestic data showed factory activity accelerating to a seven-month high.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3610 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.48 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Friday at 1.3659.

Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in February as measures of output and new orders both rose, while inflation pressures continued to ease.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.4 in February from 51.0 in January, posting its highest level since July.

It follows data on Tuesday that showed the Canadian economy likely rebounded in January after recording no growth in the final three months of 2022.

The U.S. dollar .DXY slumped against a basket of major currencies after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012, bolstering the outlook for the global economy, and after the euro was boosted by regional German inflation data that signaled price pressures remain high.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as signs of ample supply and rising U.S. crude inventories countered hopes for higher demand from China. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.4% at $76.75 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR yield rose 2.6 basis points to 3.364%.

Canada is due to auction C$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion) of 2-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.