CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as traders weigh BoC rate move uncertainty

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3370 to the greenback, or 74.79 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3347 to 1.3413.

"Traders are awaiting tomorrow's Bank of Canada rate decision," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

"The market will be focused on the accompanying comments from the BoC to determine if this is the end of the rate cycle."

Canada's central bank will hike its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5% on Wednesday and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Money markets see a roughly 70% chance that the bank will tighten by 25 basis points and expect rates to peak at 4.5%. 0#BOCWATCH

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by concerns about a global economic slowdown and an expected build in U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.8% lower at $80.13 a barrel, giving back some of its recent gains, while the U.S. dollar .DXY lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 3.1 basis points to 2.859%, after earlier touching its highest intraday level since Jan. 13 at 2.922%.

