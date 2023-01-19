CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 2-week low as Fedspeak turns less hawkish

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from a nearly two-week low, as investors cheered comments by Federal Reserve officials that could point to a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3450 to the greenback, or 74.35 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Jan. 6 at 1.3520.

"I think a large part of this recovery today is the less hawkish turn in Fedspeak," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "CAD is trading off of broader risk sentiment."

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said it was now appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes, while Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard noted signs of slowing economic growth.

Wall Street stocks were down but clawed back some of their earlier decline, while the U.S. dollar .DXY lost ground against a basket of major currencies and the price of oil CLc1, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.1% higher at $80.33 a barrel.

Domestic data was less bullish for the loonie. It showed wholesale trade increasing by 0.5% in November from October, which was less than expected, and home prices extending their decline in December from a peak in May.

Home prices have declined as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 4.25% to tackle inflation.

Money markets see a roughly 60% chance that the central bank will further raise the policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point next Wednesday, and expect that rate to peak at 4.50%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 2.4 basis points at 2.747%, after earlier touching its lowest level since Aug. 16 at 2.701%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane Craft)

