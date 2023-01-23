CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls pack from 10-day high ahead of BoC rate decision

Refiling to fix typographical error in headline

Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

Touches its strongest since Jan. 13 at 1.3343

Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4%

10-year yield touches a one-week high at 2.904%

TORONTO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the currency giving back some of its recent gains ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.34 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Jan. 13 at 1.3343.

Money markets see a roughly 70% chance that Canada's central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 15-year high of 4.50% at a policy announcement on Wednesday. 0#BOCWATCH

The BoC will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking.

U.S. stock indexes climbed at the start of another big week for corporate earnings, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to last week's gains as an expected economic recovery in top oil importer China bolstered the demand outlook.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.4% at $81.99 a barrel.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

As of Jan. 17, net short positions had decreased to 27,259 contracts after climbing to 30,955 in the prior week, the highest in nearly 2-1/2 years. 1090741NNET

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve on Monday, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since last Monday at 2.904% before dipping to 2.867%, up 2.1 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

