CANADA FX DEBT-C$ poised for weekly decline on rising risk aversion

December 16, 2022 — 09:28 am EST

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as a decline in investor risk appetite, after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes this week, offset stronger-than-expected domestic wholesale trade data.

The loonie CAD= was down 0.1% at 1.3675 to the greenback, or 73.13 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3618 to 1.3687. For the week, it was on track to decline 0.2%.

"It's been a pretty exciting week for markets," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note. "Risk aversion continues to influence CAD moves heavily."

World stocks.WORLD were stuck near one-month lows and government bond markets came under fresh selling pressure, a day after a slew of central banks raised interest rates and signaled that the fight to tame inflation was not over yet.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment. U.S. crudeCLc1 prices were trading 2.9% lower at $73.93 a barrel.

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 2.1% in October from September, beating estimates for a 1.3% gain, data from Statistics Canada showed. In volume terms, sales were up 0.9%.

The Bank of Canada says that the economy remains overheated despite evidence that tighter monetary policy has helped cool interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, such as housing.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 2.828%.

