CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares recent gains amid U.S. interest rate uncertainty

Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

Trades in a range of 1.3377 to 1.3427

Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency pulling back from a six-week high the day before as oil prices dipped and investors weighed prospects for U.S. monetary policy.

Wall Street stocks seesawed and the U.S. dollar .DXY rose against a basket of major currencies after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that did not provide further clarity on the interest rate outlook.

It follows hawkish comments by two Fed officials on Monday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.2% at $74.51 a barrel after rising in the previous three days.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3410 to the greenback, or 74.57 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3377 to 1.3427.

On Monday, it touched its strongest intraday level in more than six weeks at 1.3355, supported by recent improvement in risk appetite and data last Friday that showed the Canadian economy adding much more jobs than expected in December.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will take steps to beef up the North American semiconductor industry, the White House said, as the three countries try to fix a dispute over Mexico's energy policies that worries investors.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 6.4 basis points at 3.148%, after touching on Monday its lowest intraday level in nearly three weeks at 3.064%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)

