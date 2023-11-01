News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near one-year low as investors weigh Fed outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 01, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback on Wednesday, but was holding near an earlier one-year low as domestic data showed the factory sector remaining in contraction and the Federal Reserve left the door open to more rate hikes.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3865 to the greenback, or 71.12 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since October 2022 at 1.3899.

The U.S. dollar.DXY held on to earlier gains against a basket of major currencies after the Fed held interest rates steady but didn't rule out another rate increase.

"While Chair (Jerome) Powell has been evenhanded in his statements about whether the Fed needs to hike again, the strength of the economy has opened the door for another rate hike," James Orlando, a senior economist at TD Bank, said in a note.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.6 in October from 47.5 in September.

While that was the highest since July, a reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. The PMI has been below that threshold since May, which is the longest such stretch since February 2016.

It follows data on Tuesday showing that the economy likely slipped into a shallow recession in the third quarter.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.7% lower at $80.44 a barrel CLc1, while Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 10.8 basis points at 3.962%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.