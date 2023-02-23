CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 7-week low as investors eye policy divergence

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil and stocks rebounded, but the currency stayed within reach of an earlier seven-week low.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3540 to the U.S. currency, or 73.86 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Jan. 6 at 1.3581.

The currency has been pressured this week by lower oil prices, deteriorating investor sentiment and data showing that inflation is falling at a faster pace in Canada than in the United States, said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

The inflation data could suggest that the Bank of Canada leaves its benchmark interest rate on hold even as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, "making the USD much more attractive to investors," Richardson said.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in January to 5.9%, data on Tuesday showed, which should allow the BoC to keep its policy rate steady at 4.50% at its next meeting in March while it lets previous rate increases sink in.

The price of oilCLc1, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 2% higher at $75.39 a barrel on expectations of steep cuts to Russian production next month, but was still down since the start of the week.

The number of Americans filing unexpectedly fell last week, bolstering expectations for additional tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Canada's labour market is also tight. Payroll employment rose by 91,400, or 0.5%, in December from November, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was down 4.7 basis points at 3.324%, extending its pullback from a three-month high on Tuesday at 3.447%.

