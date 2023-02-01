CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 2-1/2-month high as U.S. bond yields fall

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the currency holding near its strongest level in 2-1/2 months as U.S. bond yields eased ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3304 to the greenback, or 75.17 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since Nov. 16 at 1.3290.

"A further moderation in U.S. yields and a continuation in the global equity rally in European cash markets has seen the loonie consolidate near a two-month high ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

The U.S. 10-year US10YT=RR yield, a benchmark for global borrowing costs, fell 6.3 basis points to 3.466% and the U.S. dollar .DXY lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

The Fed is expected to raise its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, setting aside the rapid hikes used last year to curb a surge in inflation in favor of a more stepwise hunt for a stopping point. Its policy statement is due for release at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Still, the loonie could be vulnerable to a pullback, according to Harvey, adding that "traders have positioned" for a dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following data on Tuesday showing U.S. labor costs increasing at their slowest pace in a year.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $78.96 a barrel as the market looked towards a meeting of OPEC and its allies.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 3.8 basis points to 2.880%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.