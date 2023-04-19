CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-week low amid Fed rate hike jitters

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

Touches its weakest since April 12 at 1.3453

Canadian housing starts fall 11% in March

10-year yield rises 1.1 basis points

TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates weighed on investor sentiment and domestic data showed housing starts fell more than expected in March.

Global stocks were down, while a rally in the U.S. dollar .DXY gained momentum, as investor focus honed in on what the Federal Reserve may have to do to tame inflation, rather than on recent problems in the U.S. banking sector.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 1.60% at $79.57 a barrel, as potential Fed tightening that could slow growth outweighed strong Chinese economic data and falling U.S. inventories.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3%% lower at 1.3430 to the greenback, or 74.46 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since last Wednesday at 1.3453.

Canadian housing starts fell 11% in March to 213,865 units from a revised 240,927 in February, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 237,800.

Separate data showed that Canadian producer prices rose by 0.1% in March from February but were down 1.8% on an annual basis.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR rose 1.1 basis points to 3.073%.

Canada is due to auction C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) of 5-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by John Stonestreet)

