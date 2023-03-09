CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits near 5-month low as investors turn risk averse

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a near five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a key U.S. employment report and eyed diverging policy between the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3825 to the greenback, or 72.33 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Oct. 21 at 1.3837.

The move came ahead of the release of U.S. and Canadian employment reports on Friday.

"It's an old-fashioned flight to safety in markets," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "The market is scared of the non-farm payrolls tomorrow. Another hot jobs report is going to push the Federal Reserve towards 6% rates."

Markets have been on edge in recent days as Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a message of higher and potentially faster rate hikes.

Investors are betting that the sensitivity of Canada's economy to higher borrowing costs will result in a historically large gap between the tightening campaigns of the BoC and the Fed.

"Rate hikes aren't biting in the U.S. like they appear to be in Canada," Button said.

The BoC needs more evidence to gauge if interest rates are high enough to tame inflation, in part because the economies of major trading partners are doing better than forecast, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said.

On Wednesday, the BoC left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.50%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% lower on Thursday at $75.72 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year CA2YT=RR eased 11.8 basis points to 4.166% after touching on Wednesday its highest level since October 2007 at 4.370%.

