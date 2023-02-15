CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits five-day low as U.S. data spooks investors

Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against greenback

Touches five-day low at 1.3440

Canadian housing starts fall 13% in January

Ten-year yield near six-week high at 3.243%

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the prospect of additional monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment and domestic data showed housing starts falling more than expected in January.

Equity markets globally fell and the U.S. dollar .DXY rose against a basket of major currencies after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data which could offer more room for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates.

It followed data on Tuesday showing U.S. inflation that was stickier than expected.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was also pressured by expectations of further interest rate hikes as well as signs of ample U.S. supplies.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell nearly 1% to $78.29 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3430 to the greenback, or 74.46 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Friday at 1.3440.

Canadian housing starts fell 13% in January from the previous month to 215,365 dwellings, well below the 240,000 units that economists had expected.

Home sales were also weak in January, falling 3%, while data for December showed a decline of 1.5% for factory sales and a drop of 0.8% for wholesale trade.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest level since Jan. 6 at 3.243% before dipping to 3.230%, up 4.4 basis points on the day.

Canada is due to auction C$2 billion ($1.49 billion) of 3-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)

