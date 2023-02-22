CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week low as global financial conditions tighten

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday weakened to a near seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart as the recent rise in global borrowing costs made the currency less attractive to investors.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly 0.2% lower at 1.3561 to the greenback, or 73.74 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Jan. 6 at 1.3568.

"The primary force is the rise in U.S. rates that is effectively tightening global financial conditions," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

"That is making it hesitant for investors to buy the Canadian dollar on the basis that it (Canada) is an interest rate sensitive economy and could suffer further weakness if rates remains as high as they are today."

Bond yields have moved sharply higher in recent weeks as investors bet that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to a higher endpoint than previously thought.

The U.S. dollar.DXY rose against a basket of major currencies after the publication of minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting which showed solid backing for further tightening.

Canadian new home prices fell 0.2% in January from December, while the annual rate of increase slowed to 2.7%, adding to evidence of a slowdown in Canada's once red-hot housing market.

It follows data on Tuesday showing that Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in January to 5.9%.

The price of oilCLc1, one of Canada's major exports, settled 3.2% lower at $73.95 per barrel as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates stoked concerns about fuel demand.

The Canadian 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 6.4 basis points to 3.377% after touching on Tuesday its highest intraday level in more than three months at 3.447%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.