CANADA FX DEBT-C$ heads for weekly decline as jobs data boosts bond yields

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but was headed for a weekly decline as stronger-than-expected U.S. and Canadian jobs data added to recent upward pressure on bond yields.

The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3705 to the greenback, or 72.97 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3684 to 1.3744.

On Thursday, the loonie touched its weakest level in six months at 1.3785, while it was on track to decline 0.9% for the week as the spike in bond yields rattled investors globally.

Canada's economy more than tripled expectations by adding 63,800 jobs in September and wages continued to soar, data showed, upping the chances for another rate hike.

"With today's report, higher for longer (interest rates) from the Bank of Canada looks reasonable," said Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

Money markets see a 40% chance of a tightening at the BoC's next policy announcement on Oct. 25, up from 28% before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

U.S. job growth also surged in September, boosting the greenback .DXY against a basket of major currencies.

Analysts are sticking to their bullish forecasts on the Canadian dollar for the coming year, maintaining that the currency is undervalued and could benefit from Canada's close economic ties with the United States, a Reuters poll found.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major currencies, was also on track for a weekly decline as demand fears due to macroeconomic headwinds were compounded by another partial lifting of Russia's fuel export ban.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 fell 0.2% on Friday to $82.18 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields moved higher across the curve.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 5.8 basis points at 4.193%, but stopping short of the 16-year high it touched on Tuesday at 4.292%.

