CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives back weekly gain as global data spooks investors

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The commodity-linked Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pulling back from a nine-month high, as global business data pointed to a slowdown in economic activity.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3193 to the greenback, or 75.80 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3144 to 1.3225.

On Thursday, it touched its strongest since September at 1.3136. For the week, it was unchanged.

"Sentiment across global markets has turned bearish ahead of the weekend with investors reacting negatively to flash manufacturing and service PMI reports," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management Inc, said in a note.

Euro zone business growth stalled this month as a manufacturing recession deepened and a previously resilient services sector barely grew, while a measure of U.S. business activity fell to a three-month low.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook.

OilCLc1 settled 0.5% lower at $69.16 a barrel as traders worried interest rate hikes could sap demand, while the U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies.

Investors were awaiting the release next Tuesday of the Canadian inflation report for May which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Inflation is expected to slow to an annual rate of 3.4% from 4.4% in April.

"The Canadian economy remains relatively robust - in contrast to a backdrop of slowing global growth momentum as tighter monetary policy bears down on activity - and the potential for tighter BoC policy in July remains real," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

Canada's 10-year yield CA10YT=RR fell 9 basis points to 3.364% after touching on Thursday a near three-month high intraday at 3.495%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.