CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as investors eye GDP data for BoC policy clues

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the currency clawing back some recent declines as equity markets rebounded and ahead of GDP data this week that could guide expectations for the Bank of Canada.

The loonie CAD= was up 0.3% at 1.3575 to the greenback, or 73.66 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3535 to 1.3624. On Friday, it touched a seven-week low at 1.3665.

"I suspect that we are consolidating after a pretty rough week last week," said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"It wouldn't surprise me for USD-CAD if we spent the next little while consolidating close to the 1.3550 to 1.3700 range."

U.S. stocks rose as investors hunted for bargains after the main benchmarks logged sharp declines last week on worries that monetary policy would be tighter than previously thought, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter, due on Tuesday, is expected to show that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.5%. December GDP data is also due which could include an advanced estimate for January.

Recent employment and manufacturing data as well as preliminary estimates for retail sales and wholesale trade have showed that the economy remained robust at the start of the year.

"How the market treats that (January advanced estimate) could be interesting for dollar-Canada," Rai said, adding that it could lead to the market pricing in a higher endpoint for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 2-year CA2YT=RR touched its highest level since October 2007 at 4.340% before dipping to 4.268%, down 1.6 basis points on the day.

